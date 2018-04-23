Sno-Isle Libraries levy on ballot — must be postmarked by April 24

Voters who send ballots for the Sno-Isle Lbraries levy by mail need to make sure that they mail them in time to get a Tuesday, April 24 postmark.

That means getting the ballots to the post office before the last postal pick-up time, a time than can be as early as early as 4 p.m. or as late as 5:45 p.m at the Perrinville Mountlake Terrace, downtown Edmonds or Lynnwood post offices.

Voters can leave ballots postage free until 8 p.m. at any of 16 ballot drop boxes around Snohomish County, including one near the Edmonds Library, one in front of the Lynnwood City Hall and one near the Mountlake Terrace Liberty. They also can leave ballots at a ballot drop van parked Lynnwood Hall at Edmonds Community College.

In addition, anyone can vote in person on an accessible voting unit at the Lynnwood Library.