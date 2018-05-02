Sno-Isle Libraries executive director to retire December 2018

Jonalyn Woolf-Ivory, executive director of Sno-Isle Libraries, is preparing to retire from the library district in December 2018.

She gave her retirement notice late last year to the Board of Trustees. A public announcement from Sno-Isle Libraries was released Wednesday. When her retirement day arrives, Woolf-Ivory will leave with more than 33 years of service with Sno-Isle Libraries.

“The library district has gained national prominence under her leadership,” said Marti Anamosa, president of the Board of Trustees. “Jonalyn has lived her passion and commitment to transform the lives of individuals and make our communities more vibrant by providing outstanding library services. Sno-Isle Libraries will be left with a legacy of excellent leadership, an ever-present awareness of our responsibility to the public, and a deep commitment to our communities, customers and staff.”

The search to find a new executive director is now underway. The Board plans a smooth transition in leadership with a new executive director on board soon after Woolf-Ivory’s departure.

The executive director reports to an appointed seven-member board of trustees which provides policy oversight for the two-county library district. Sno-Isle Libraries provides library services and resources to a population of approximately 750,000 residents across Snohomish and Island counties.