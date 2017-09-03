Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to host free program on library databases Sept. 6

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is hosting a free program, “Free Genealogical databases available at local libraries,” on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Family History Center, 22015 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

The program is presented by Bob Barnes, a member of the Eastside Genealogical Society who teaches genealogy at Bellevue College. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. with the program at 7 p.m.

Guests are welcome. For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.