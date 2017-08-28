Smoky haze returns to region, this time from Cle Elem wildfires

The smoke is back over the Puget Sound region — but this time it’s our own Washington state wildfires to blame, the National Weather Service told our online news partner The Seattle Times.

At the beginning of this month, haze from wildfires raging in Canada contributed to health concerns during a record-breaking heat wave for the region.

This haze, however, is due to an easterly wind blowing from the interior of the state toward the coast and pulling smoke from a few wildfires near Cle Elum with it, Weather Service meteorologist Kirby Cook said. The wind is expected to change direction and “flip to the Southeast” soon, which will help clear out the skies locally, Cook said.

