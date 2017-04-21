SMART investigation now complete on January shooting involving Lynnwood officer

The Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team (SMART) investigation of an officer-involved shooting that killed a man from Mountlake Terrace on Jan. 30 is now complete.

As with all SMART investigations, the investigation documents have been sent to the Snohomish County prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor will determine whether or not charges will be fired against the Lynnwood police officer involved in the shooting.

The incident began when a man became agitated inside a carpet store there, pulled a knife and then ran outside, according to SMART spokesman Aaron Snell with the Everett Police Department. The man was later identified as 36 year-old Jeremy Dowell of Mountlake Terrace. Dowell reportedly ran in and out of traffic on Highway 99 before coming at officers with the knife. Several shots were fired and Dowell was declared dead at the scene.