Small businesses invited to participate in first-ever virtual conference

As part of National Small Business Week, April 29 – May 5, the U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting the first-ever National Small Business Week Virtual Conference. The conference will include educational webinars, mentoring sessions and business resources. National Small Business Week cosponsors Visa, Chase for Business, Constant Contact, Google and Square will host webinars. The webinars are free of charge, but registration is required.

Here is the virtual conference schedule:

How Changing Consumer Behavior Impacts Your Business

Presented by Google

May 1, 2018

10-11 a.m.

Technology allows you to understand consumer behavior better than ever. Join this webinar to learn how these insights can help shape your digital marketing plan, and what you can do to position your business for success.

Get New and Repeat Business on Autopilot with Email Marketing

Presented by Constant Contact

May 1, 2018

1-2 p.m.

Your business thrives on bringing in sales from new and existing customers. Wouldn’t it be great if you could bring in those sales more frequently without having to spend a lot of time doing so? In this webinar, you’ll learn some simple ways to repeatedly reach customers with email marketing.

The U.S. Economic Outlook and Its Impact on Small Businesses

Presented by Visa

May 2, 2018

10-11 a.m.

Join Visa’s Senior U.S. Economist Jay Hawkins as he shares the near-term outlook for the U.S. economy including the health of consumer spending, housing prices, and more. You’ll learn how consumer spending preferences are changing, what stock market growth and volatility mean for consumer spending, and what all of this means for small businesses.

Grow Your Business in 2018

Presented by Square

May 2, 2018

1-2 p.m.

Learn how to use small business technology tools to streamline your work and give you back valuable time

Hug Your Haters: How to Embrace Complaints & Keep Your Customers

Presented by Chase for Business

May 3, 2018

10-11 a.m.

In this webinar, Jay Baer, founder of Convince & Convert, reveals brand-new, proprietary research into why and where your customers complain, and why the rise of customer complaints is actually an enormous opportunity.

Sharing Your Story Through Video

Presented by Google

May 3, 2018

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Today’s consumers can watch video content whenever and wherever they want. This creates an opportunity for businesses to reimagine the role of video content in their marketing strategy. Join this webinar to learn best practices for connecting with consumers through online video

You can register for all seminars here.

Additional National Small Business Week cosponsors Lockheed Martin, National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL), UPS Store, Raytheon, Verizon, DexYP/Thryv, Salesforce, Facebook, Main Street Hub and Comcast Business will host booths during the Virtual Conference.

For additional information on National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.