Skandia Folkdance Society to host Odinas schottis class on Feb. 3

Come learn a new dance with Skandia Folkdance Society on Feb. 3.

The Skandia First Friday Dance will be held at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood from 7:30-11 p.m. Larry Rienert and Jennifer Roach will teach the Odinas schottis, which should provide ample laughter. It’ll be easy once you get your feet to cooperate.

The dance at 8:30 p.m. features Skandia Kapell, an ensemble with a variety of instruments and a long history of treating the Skandia community to great music for dancing. Class begins at 7:30 p.m. with a dance from 8:30–11 p.m. It costs $15 at the door (Skandia members, $10). Kids dance for free. For more information, visit www.skandia-folkdance.org.