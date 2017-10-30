Skandia Folkdance to host First Friday Dance on Nov. 3

The Skandia Folkdance Society will host its typical First Friday Dance on Friday, Nov. 3.

The event will be held at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood. At the 7:30 p.m. class before the dance, some cheerful Scandinavian mazurka variations will be taught by Patrick McMonagle and Marilyn Graves. At least one Swedish mazurka and the polka mazurka step will be among the variants taught.

The video link shows a fun mazurka performed by the talented Skansen folkdance group in Stockholm: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ySkEC6V68w.

For the dance party, dancers will have a visitor from afar: Bruce Sagan will be playing with some of our local musicians, in a “West meets Midwest” mashup. Bruce and friends will give you music on the fiddle, hardanger fiddle, and nyckelharpa, so there will be plenty of good music for everyone. Class begins at 7:30 p.m. with a dance from 8:30–11 p.m. It costs $15 to attend (or for Skandia members, $10); kids are free.

For more information about the society, email publicity@skandia-folkdance.org, visit www.skandia-folkdance.org or call 425-954-5262.