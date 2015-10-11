Sixth annual Mountlake Terrace ‘Trunk r Treat’ coming Oct. 31

The sixth annual Mountlake Terrace ‘Trunk r Treat’ will be held on Saturday Oct. 31 on the corner of 232nd St. SW. and 56th Ave W. in the heart of downtown Mountlake Terrace.

Trunk R Treat provides a safe zone for kids to walk from trunk to trunk and ask for a treat. Trunk R Treat is an event with more than 50 community partners picking a Halloween theme, decorating their trunks and dressing themselves in costume. Candy or treats are passed out to over 1,500 hoodlums that attend the event.

Espresso Break is adding a hot apple cider station. Look for Pumpkin Poop, Ghost Farts and Dracula Blood added to this year’s event. The Mountlake Terrace Business Association will be giving out an award for the best-decorated trunk judged by secret goblins. The sponsors are looking for more businesses and individuals to join their community partnership and offer their trunk as part of this annual event. Your participation may include a decorated trunk and about 1,500 pieces of candy or treats. Trunks can be decorated in many different ways. If you are not able to participate then you are encouraged to bring a bag of candy or two to Red Onion Burgers, located at 21005 44th Ave. W., to help offset the cost to the community partners. In return Red Onion Burgers passes out bags of candy to the community partners at the event if they run out of candy. If you would like to participate or have questions please call Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996. Red Onion Burgers, Espresso Break, Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, Mountlake Terrace Business Association Creekside Church and MLTNews sponsor the event.