Sixteen dogs recovered after robbery warrant served at MLT residence

Sixteen dogs were recovered at a Mountlake Terrace house on Thursday when officers served a warrant based out of Seattle.

Mountlake Terrace officers assisted with the warrant service in the 21200 block of 60th Avenue West, which was for numerous jewelry store robberies in King and Snohomish counties.

The suspect was the third related to the string of robberies to be arrested, according to a release from the Seattle Police Department. A 24-year-old man was arrested on Dec. 31, a 23-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 22. The man arrested on Thursday is 31 years old. A fourth suspect remains at large.

Ten stolen Rolex watches were recovered, valued at close to $240,000, according to Seattle Police. The watches had been taken from a display case at a jewelry store located in downtown Seattle.

“The suspects also caused significant damage to the display cases and other watches in the case during the robbery,” Seattle Det. Mark Jamieson said. “This remains an active and on-going robbery investigation.”

The 16 dogs were both loose in the house and in crates. They appeared to be in good health, according to Lynnwood Asst. Chief Pete Caw.

“We’re still weighing the option of where they should go,” he said.

In the meantime, the dogs will stay at the house until a decision is made about where they should go.