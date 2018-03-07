Single-family home prices continue to rise, with Snohomish County at record high

New monthly home-sales data released this week showed Seattle’s median single-family-home price hit $777,000 in February, $20,000 more than the previous all-time high set just a month prior. On the Eastside, the median cost of a house was $950,000, or $12,000 more than the peak price from two months ago.

That’s according to our online news partner The Seattle Times.

Home prices grew at least 15 percent in every county in the Puget Sound region, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Both Snohomish and Pierce counties set a record high for home values, even though prices historically have lagged in the winter.

“The hyper job market in the Pacific Northwest continues to outpace almost every metro area in the nation, and thus our housing market is booming; for now, there is no end in sight,” Mike Grady, president and COO at Coldwell Banker Bain, said in a statement.

