Silver Honda Pilot, three suspects sought after man shot, killed in unincorporated Lynnwood

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a stolen silver 2006 Honda Pilot and three suspects after a 22-year-old Everett man was shot and killed in the 16100 block of Ash Way in unincorporated Lynnwood Saturday night, Dec. 30.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was part of a group of people who arrived at the location looking for a vehicle that was not returned to the owner after it was loaned to a friend. “While the group of people were in the area, the vehicle in question arrived and an altercation took place with the occupants,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Todd Swenson. “At least one shot was fired during the altercation and the Everett man was struck and killed.”

The suspects left the scene southbound on Ash Way in the stolen Honda Pilot.

When Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene they found the Everett man on the ground and immediately started CPR. South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue personnel arrived later and took over life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, Swenson said.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle in question, now listed as stolen, and the three suspects — two men and one woman. No descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.

The vehicle, with Washington license plate BFM6750, was described as having a broken passenger side rear window. Call 9-1-1 and don’t approach as the suspects are said to be armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.