Shoreline CC to present foreign policy discussion series starting April 13

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Larry Fuell, is presenting a series, “Great Discussions of Foreign Policy Issues,” on eight Thursday evenings, from April 13-June 1.

Each session runs from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. in Room 1010(m) at the college.

Topics are:

· Trade and Politics – April 13

· The Future of Europe – April 20

· Conflict in the South China Sea – April 27

· Saudi Arabia in Transition – May 4

· U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum – May 11

· Latin America’s Political Pendulum – May 18

· Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan – May 25

· Nuclear Security – June 1

You can view a summary of topics here.

Enrollment is limited. Cost is $35 to register for the series, which includes a briefing book containing papers on the eight issues.

You can register online here or send a check (payable to SCC Foundation) to the SCC Foundation, 16101 Greenwood Ave. N., Room 1005, Shoreline, WA 98133. Note on your check that it is for GAC Great Discussions.

Attending individual seminars is possible. Contact Larry Fuell (lfuell@shoreline.edu), 206-533-6750. There will be a $5 entrance fee collected at door.

For more information, visit the Global Affairs Center website, or contact Larry Fuell at lfuell@shoreline.edu, 206-533-6750 or Jonathan Peebles at jpeebles@shoreline.edu, 206-546-6996.