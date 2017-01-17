Shoreline CC to present ‘Fog of Cybersecurity’ program Jan. 19

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by nearby Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, will present a free program, “The Fog of Cybersecurity,” from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Shoreline Community College, Room 9208.
The speaker is Dr. Jessica Beyer, Research Scientist in the Henry M. Jackson School for International Studies and author of the book, “Expect Us: Online Communities and Political Mobilization.”
The presentation will cover:
– What are the key factors involved in protecting ourselves against cyber-hacking and other cyber-threats?
– How do we determine where cyber-attacks originate?
– In the absence of knowing the source of a cyber-attack, how do we respond?
– What is the international cybersecurity landscape?
The event is free, but registration is requested here.