Shoreline CC to present Nov. 16 program on U.S.-Russia Relations

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, presents a program on “U.S.-Russia Relations: A New Cold War” this Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Shoreline CC, 9000 building, Room 9208.

U.S.-Russian relations seem to have reached a low point since the end of the Cold War in 1991. From confrontations in Europe and the Middle East, to accusations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections, these things and more have produced a “tenuous” bilateral relationship. Is it the new/old normal?

Speaker is Dr. Bradley Murg, from Seattle Pacific University and the Ellison Center for Russian, East European and Central Asian Studies, Jackson School, University of Washington. Mung’s research explores the history of foreign aid, paying particular attention to Soviet assistance to Cambodia in the 1980s as well as Chinese aid and investment in that part of the world today. A key part of his message is the past is very much prologue to the present.

The program is open to the public and free but registration is requested by clicking here. Parking is free on campus in the evenings.