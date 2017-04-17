Shoreline CC to present ‘Alternative Energy and Climate Change: The Nuclear Option’ April 18

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, will present a free program, “Alternative Energy and Climate Change: The Nuclear Option?” from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, Room 9208.

Speakers are Scott Montgomery and Nick Touran, who will provide information about nuclear energy from an environmentalist perspective. Both speakers are pro-nuclear, to fight climate change and to help provide responsible, clean, cheap, expandable and sustainable energy for the world. But at what cost?

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free during the evening.

You can register here.