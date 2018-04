1 of 2

The Shoreline Academy of Music and Dance, located at 23931 Highway 99 on the border of Shoreline and Edmonds, will hold an open house on Saturday, April 14.

Community members are invited to stop by from 4-6 p.m., enjoy free mini dance classes, meet teachers and receive 15 percent off of summer session classes if you register at the event–or just come by for a tour and to say hello!