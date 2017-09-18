Shop at Whole Foods Wednesday, Sept. 20 to benefit the Foundation for Edmonds School District

Whole Foods is partnering with the Foundation for Edmonds School District on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

On that day, the grocery chain located in Lynnwood will donate five percent of net sales to the Foundation.

The promotion runs from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Whole Foods located at 2800 SW 196th St. S.W., near Alderwood Mall Parkway.

According to the Foundation, funds will support all the work that benefits student learning from classroom grants to teachers, post-secondary scholarships, funding for PSAT and World Language Testing, weekend meals for homeless students through the Nourishing Network and much more.