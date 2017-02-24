Sheriff’s office: Story about immigration raid at Aurora Village this week false

Reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arresting day laborers in the Aurora Village parking lot are false, a King County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman told MLTnews Friday.
Sgt. Cindi West from the King County Sheriff’s Office said she was aware of a Facebook post that had “gone viral,” alleging that ICE agents were making arrests Wednesday in the Aurora Village parking lot, located just south of the King-Snohomish County line in nearby Shoreline.
There was indeed an incident at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that drew a large law enforcement presence from both the King County Sheriff’s Office and Shoreline police to Aurora Village, West said. But it involved the theft of a golf cart, not an immigration raid.
According to West, police were investigating a report that three high school students had stolen a maintenance golf cart from an apartment complex near Aurora Village Wednesday afternoon. The students ended up being chased by sheriff’s officers and Shoreline police through the parking lot near Home Depot. At least one of the students was captured, West said.
“This has nothing to do with ICE, and ICE was not involved,” West said.
West even offered her phone number — 206-255-0778 — for anyone who wants to verify this incident directly with her.