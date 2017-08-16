Shari Storm Rollin, long-time Edmonds Library employee

Shari Storm Rollin passed quietly in her sleep July 15. Shari was born May 20, 1950 in Berkley, Calif. and grew up in her family’s home in Lake Tahoe, Nev.

As a teenager, Shari lived in New Delhi, India where she had the opportunity to experience a different culture and develop her strong sense of independence.

Shari returned to the United States to finish her formal education. She received her degree in Dendrology from Columbia College, in California.

Shari owned and operated her own press clipping service in Reno, Nevada. She was actively involved in the business community.

In 1985 Shari moved to Edmonds to be closer to her family. Shortly after, she joined the staff of the Edmonds Library. Her service, at the library, continued for 27 years until she retired due to illness. During Shari’s tenure at the library she developed lasting relationships with staff and patrons alike, becoming an ardent supporter of The Friends of The Library.

Shari was, and still is, a unique personality whose quick wit and determined independence embodies her individualism. She will be missed by many. Shari is survived by her brother Randy and sister in-law Erin.

A hosted celebration of her life will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m., at the Bistro 76 in Perrinville, Edmonds.

