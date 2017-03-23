Senior Center Executive Director Mike Cooper to retire at the end of April

Mike Cooper, the executive director of the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, announced that he plans to retire at the end of April.

Cooper began his work as executive director in the spring of 2013.

“Together we have grown from a small center in a little house in Mountlake Terrace to a vibrant growing center at our current location,” Cooper said.

Though retiring, Cooper will stay busy in the immediate future. He and his wife plan to spend time traveling in their RV, visiting family and taking a few personal trips.

“We have visited about half of our National Pars and would like to add to that list,” Cooper said. “Also, my mothers family moved from Indiana to Washington looking for work when my mom was six in 1936. My grandmother kept a diary of the trip. We plan to retrace that trip and write a blog.”

Their future blog will also feature historic sites, brewpubs and wineries they plan to visit while traveling.

Cooper’s last full-time day at the Senior Center will be Sunday, April 30 — but that doesn’t mean he’s gone for good.

“After that, I will serve in a consulting role while some special projects are completed,” Cooper said. “The details of that work are still being discussed with the Board of Directors.”