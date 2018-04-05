Senior baseball, softball players selected for Athlete Highlights by MTHS Sports Boosters

1 of 2

Seeking nominees for their April Athlete Highlights poster, the Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club hit a home run as the group consulted with the Hawk baseball and softball head coaches, Andrew Watters and Shannon Rasmussen.

Watters selected for the honor senior Max Coleman while Rasmussen picked senior Jazz Zenk.

“Max’s unselfishness has made him one of the most valuable players in our program,” Watters said of Coleman, now in his third year on the Hawks’ varsity baseball team and a co-captain of the 2018 squad. “In the last three seasons Max has played left field, right field, center field, second base, third base, shortstop and has also pitched.”

“His willingness to do whatever the team needs defines his character,” Watters added. “For that reason and to honor a great career at MTHS, I nominate Max.”

Rasmussen noted a similar resume of Zenk – four years as a starter on the Hawk varsity softball team and a co-captain this year – for the Athlete Highlights selection. “During her time in the program, she has primarily played third base but has also pitched, caught and filled in at shortstop, excelling in each of these positions,” Rasmussen noted. “Jazz also has proven to be one of the best hitters around; she is currently leading our team in hits, doubles, home runs, RBI and on-base average.”

“While she has proven to be a skilled softball player, her best assets might be her competitive nature and ability to take charge of her team. She is a natural leader and is well-respected by her teammates and has a contagious competitive spirit,” Rasmussen said.

Posters with images of and information about Coleman and Zenk can be found posted in participating businesses around Mountlake Terrace this month. To learn more about the MTHS Sports Booster Club and their monthly Athlete Highlights program, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub.

–By Doug Petrowski