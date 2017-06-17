Selection process for permanent MTHS principal to continue in 2017-2018 school year

Mountlake Terrace High School will have to wait at least another year to get its new permanent principal.

Current principal Greg Schwab announced earlier this year that he is leaving his position to serve as the district’s new Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools. He will replace the district’s current Assistant Superintendent Patrick Murphy, who is leaving at the end of the school year to become Superintendent of the Olympia School District.

In the meantime, he is leaving some big shoes to fill, according to an email sent to families and staff this week.

“We have decided to continue the search to bring Mountlake Terrace High the leader needed to move this school community forward,” Superintendent Kris McDuffy wrote in the email. “We want to honor the expectations you and others have shared for finding a leader that fully matches the qualities and experiences needed and desired for your school community.”

The process to find a new principal this year did bring forward three strong candidates, McDuffy said, but none were ultimately selected.

Steps are now being taken to find and select an interim principal. A new search for permanent principal will begin early next school year.

The full email sent to families and staff is below:

Dear Mountlake Terrace High School Families and Staff –

From the onset of our search to find your school a new principal, it was very clear families, students, staff and community all held very high expectations for the individual who would step into the leadership role held by Greg Schwab for 13 years.

Over the last several weeks, we have thoroughly vetted applicants, interviewed candidates, checked references and held a community forum. We had three strong candidates who each had qualities and experiences that resulted in them being finalists.

However, we have decided to continue the search to bring Mountlake Terrace High the leader needed to move this school community forward.

We are taking immediate steps to find and appoint an interim principal. We expect to announce who that individual is by the end of the school year, as well as the plan for a new search process that will begin early in the 2017-18 school year.

We want to honor the expectations you and others have shared for finding a leader that fully matches the qualities and experiences needed and desired for your school community. Thank you.

Highest Regards –

Dr. Kristine McDuffy

Superintendent