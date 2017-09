1 of 2

Have you seen Kyoki?

The gray and white cat was last seen in the area of 44th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest. He might be wearing a jingle collar, but his owner said it is a breakaway collar, so it may have come off.

His owner said he loves food and might be enticed by treats if found. He is also described as a “gentle giant” who typically doesn’t bite or scratch.

If found or spotted, please contact Alexis Lysene at alexislyene@gmail.com or 206-422-4842.