Community members can see the Russian Children’s Theater production of “Alice in Wonderland” for free at the Mountlake Terrace Library this weekend.

The show will be presented in Russian. It has two parts with an intermission. The show is appropriate for children ages 5 and older.

“Alice in Wonderland” will run from 2:30-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Click here for more information.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.