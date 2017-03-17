Seattle Times: Trump budget would withhold money for light rail to Lynnwood

The light-rail corridor from Lynnwood to Northgate is among several statewide transit projects at risk of losing their anticipated federal funding under President Trump’s 2018 budget proposal released Thursday, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported.

The cuts would apply to many of the 70 capital projects around the country that are in the pipeline for proposed grants, and in some cases are already approved by the Federal Transit Administration for final engineering, The Times said.

Trump’s “America First” budget blueprint would halt FTA grants except for projects that already have signed grant agreements for construction money. Sound Transit is scheduled to sign such a contract for the Lynnwood light-rail extension in mid-2017.

You can read the complete Times story here.