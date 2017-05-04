Seattle Times: Travel times reduced after I-405 peak-use shoulder lane opens

One week in, the new shoulder lane on Interstate 405 — the first of several planned shoulder expansions on state highways in the coming years — has reduced travel times, although officials stress that it is too early to make any official conclusions, our online news partner the Seattle Times reported Thursday.

The lanes opened on April 24 in the hopes of alleviating evening traffic heading northbound on I-405 between Bothell and Lynnwood.

The shoulder, which will generally be open only during the evening commute, adds a fourth lane of traffic to I-405, to go with the two existing regular traffic lanes and one express toll lane.

About 1,000 cars per hour get on I-405 at the 527 on-ramp, which previously created a forced merge into traffic and slowed down the roadway. With the shoulder lane open, cars are able to drive from the ramp straight onto the shoulder, and continue as if it’s a regular lane.

For more details, visit the Seattle Times at this link.