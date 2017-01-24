Seattle Mariners Caravan at Alderwood Mall Jan. 27

Seattle Mariners’ fans have a chance to meet select players, broadcasters and the Mariner Moose at a special event scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27, at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall.

The Mariners Caravan will roll into the Mariners Team Store inside Alderwood Mall Friday from 5-6 p.m. Mariner pitcher Dan Altavilla, former Mariner catcher Dan Wilson and broadcaster Dave Sims are scheduled to be at the event and will be available for autographs and photos. Fans in attendance will be eligible to win prizes from the Mariner Team Store.

The Alderwood Mall event is the final stop of the Mariners Caravan, a month-long promotional push of the team. For more information on the Mariners Caravan, click http://seattle.mariners.mlb.com/sea/community/caravan/.