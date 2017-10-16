Search is on for missing 6-year-old Lynnwood area boy

Update at 10:20 p.m. with additional information.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives and search and rescue personnel and volunteers are searching for a 6-year-old boy missing in the 15700 block of 44th Ave. W. in unincorporated Lynnwood.

David Pakko is mildly autistic and was last seen in his home around 2:30 p.m. and was reported missing just before 5 p.m. Monday, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton. He is 48″ tall, weighs 48 lbs and has dark blond hair and brown eyes.

David was last seen wearing green camouflage pajamas. Anyone with information about David is asked to call 9-1-1 or 425-407-3970 immediately.

More than 40 volunteers with the Sheriff’s Office have been deployed in the area and 44th Avenue West is closed between 156th Street Southwest and Highway 99 for search and rescue operations, Ireton said. Civilian volunteers are not needed at this time and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office asks residents who live in the area to turn on all outside lights and search their property, especially areas where a small child might hide or look for safety.