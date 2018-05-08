School District’s VOICE program rummage sale set for May 18-19

VOICE stands for Vocational Opportunities in Community Experiences. It’s a transitional program that teaches job skills to young adults with disabilities. Students spend time in the classroom each morning, then head out to on-site training in the afternoon.

The VOICE Annual Rummage Sale will be Friday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 19 from 9 am. to noon at the Woodway Campus, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds.

All proceeds will go to funding VOICE classrooms, field trips and scholarships for students.

You can learn more information about the rummage sale and how to donate here.