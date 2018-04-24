School district to hold English Language Learners program family night April 25

Families are invited to an event Wednesday to learn about the District’s English Language Learner (ELL) program and other providers.

The event is meant to support secondary students, to provide input and to celebrate the district’s families.

Details of the event are provided below:

Where: Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. SW Edmonds, 98026

When: Wednesday, April 25, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

There will be free pizza and ice cream, and free books will be available.

Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Tagalog, and Vietnamese interpreters will attend.

¡Están invitados!

Quiénes: Las familias de los estudiantes en el programa ELL del Distrito Escolar de Edmonds.

Qué: Noche familiar

Dónde: Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. SW Edmonds, 98026

Cuándo: Miércoles, 25 de abril de 2018, 6-7:30 p.m.

Para qué: Para enterarse sobre el programa de ELL y otras formas de apoyar a los estudiantes de preparatoria, aportar sus comentarios y para celebrar a familias.

¡Pizza y helado Gratis! ¡Libros gratis!

Tendremos intérpretes para idiomas en español, ruso, árabe, chino, tagalo y vietnamita.