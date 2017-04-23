School district STEM Expo on Monday at MTHS

Edmonds School District students in grades 4 through 12 will show their stuff on Monday evening at Mountlake Terrace High School during the annual STEM Expo.

The STEM Expo is a student-centered, noncompetitive learning celebration which showcases Scientific Investigation, Engineering Design, and other Science and Technology related projects developed by students.

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at Mountlake Terrace High School. Entries will be in the following categories: scientific investigations, engineering design projects and inventions, computer sciences, scientific inquiry essays, STEM club projects, STEM classroom demonstrations, college and industry design displays.

For more information, click here.