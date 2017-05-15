School District families invited to family engagement forums this week

The Edmonds School District invites students and their families to participate in an upcoming family engagement forum, all happening this week.
Please come share your valuable input and insights about how to ensure academic excellence and equity for every student!
Childcare will be provided for children 3 and older and who are toilet trained. Dinner will also be provided and interpreters provided upon request.
Dates, Locations & Times:
May 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – College Place Middle School 7501 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood
May 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Edmonds School District 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood
May 22, 6-8 p.m. – Edmonds School District 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood
- Русский – Russian
- العربية – Arabic
- Español – Spanish
- 한국어 – Korean
- Tiếng Việt – Vietnamese
- English Flier
Please contact Shelley Roehl if you have any questions or to make an interpreting request: 425-431-7176 or Roehls@edmonds.wednet.edu.
Para español contacte a Sally Guzman: 425-431-4267 o guzmanreyess@edmonds.wednet.ed