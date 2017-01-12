School District cuts ribbon at new Alderwood Middle School

1 of 11

An enthusiastic group of teachers, parents, students and Edmonds School District officials came together on Wednesday evening to formally dedicate the newly opened Alderwood Middle School.

“It’s been more than three years from initial planning to actually moving in,” said principal Brian Stewart. “But this fall the new school was finally ready, and our Alderwood students and faculty returned after the holiday break to this incredible state-of-the-art facility.”

The new 125,000 square-foot school sits on 19 acres and is designed to serve a student population of 800. With 34 classrooms, a high-tech gymnasium, spacious common areas and a variously textured interior design, the school promises to provide generations of students with a rich and stimulating learning environment.

–Story and photos by Larry Vogel