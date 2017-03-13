School Board to hear report on changing start times Tuesday, no decision expected

The Edmonds School Board will hear a report on Tuesday regarding school start times.

The School Start Times Task Force decided in February to recommend to the board to shift all start times back by 25 minutes. That decision was made after thousands of school district families and community members responded to a survey earlier this year.

The Board is not expected to make a decision as to whether or not to implement the change during Tuesday’s meeting. However, it will be the first time the Board will hear the recommendation.

Along with a presentation by School Start Times Task Force, the Board will review quantitative data from the survey and 51 pages of comments from survey participants.

To view the full agenda item and related documents regarding school start times, click here. To view the full School Board meeting agenda, click here.

Those wishing to comment on this issue but cannot attend the meeting on Tuesday may email information@edmonds.wednet.edu. Comments will be compiled and distributed to the task force and School Board as they are received.

The Edmonds School Board meeting on Tuesday, March 14 begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Educational Services Center, located at 20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.