School Board President Susan Phillips announces she will not seek re-election

Edmonds School Board President Susan Phillips announced this week that she will not seek re-election this year.

Phillips holds the School Board Director position for District 4. She first served on the school board from 2011-2014. She was elected again in 2015. Her term will expire in November 2017.

Those interested in running for the position must file with the Secretary of State’s office between May 15 and May 19. For more information about filing for office, click here.

Potential District 4 candidates must live within District 4 of the Edmonds School District, which is the central purple area in the map below.