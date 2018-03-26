School board honors National Board Certified teachers

The Edmonds School Board recognized 24 National Board Certified teachers in 2017 during its March 13 meeting.

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) show that Washington has the most new National Board Certified teachers of any state with 1,434. The total number of 10,135 NBCTs is third in the country overall.

Certification is a one- to five-year process that includes taking an assessment and assembling three portfolios. According to the NBPTS, completing the certification shows that each teacher knows and practices “the definitive standards of accomplished teaching.”