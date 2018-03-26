School board honors National Board Certified teachers

The Edmonds School Board recognized 24 National Board Certified teachers in 2017 during its March 13 meeting.
The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) show that Washington has the most new National Board Certified teachers of any state with 1,434. The total number of 10,135 NBCTs is third in the country overall.
Certification is a one- to five-year process that includes taking an assessment and assembling three portfolios. According to the NBPTS, completing the certification shows that each teacher knows and practices “the definitive standards of accomplished teaching.”
- Ian Baublitz, Edmonds Woodway High School
- Liz Bertun, Beverly Elementary
- Gordon Black, Edmonds Woodway High School
- Cody Brick, Maplewood K-8
- Lisa Bryson, Edmonds Woodway High School
- Noah Crofoot, Lynnwood High School
- Deborah Dunne, Meadowdale Middle
- John Elsener, Edmonds Woodway High School
- Katherine Fain, Meadowdale Middle
- Catherine Fisher, Edmonds Woodway High School
- Robert Hinnenkamp, Lynnwood High School
- Andy Lohrmann, Terrace Park School
- Kathryn Lundstrom, Hazelwood Elementary
- Amy McDonald, Meadowdale High School
- Kimberly Martell, Edmonds Woodway High School
- Anthony Marzano, eLearning
- Andrew Matty, Meadowdale High School
- Kate Newman, Edmonds Woodway High School
- Julia Snider, Terrace Park School
- Hayde Summa, Lynndale Elementary
- Megan Teeter, Terrace Park School
- Lisa Van Horne, Speech Language Pathologist
- Stephanie Wittenbrink, Mountlake Terrace High School
- Heather Young, Cedar Valley Community School