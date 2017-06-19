School Board candidate Cathy Baylor to hold campaign kick-off event June 22

Cathy Baylor, candidate for Edmonds School District Board of Directors, Position 4, will hold a Campaign Kick-off Picnic & Fundraiser on Thursday, June 22.

The event will be held at North Lynnwood Park, 18510 44th Ave. W. from 5-8:30 p.m.

All community members are welcome to come and meet Baylor, learn more a about her campaign and socialize.

Everyone who lives within the Edmonds School District can vote for the position.

Other candidates for the position are Cindy Sackett and Deborah Kilgore. Susan Phillips currently holds the position and is not seeking re-election.