Scholarships available for students of construction-related programs

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBA) is offering $30,000 in scholarship funds to college/trade/technical school students of sophomore to senior status enrolled in residential construction-related programs. The application deadline is May 8, 2017.
The MBA offers scholarships to students seeking education related to the home building industry and who are enrolled at qualifying technical, community college, and university-level programs. Students can apply at mbaks.com/scholarships.
Schools with eligible programs are:
- Green River College
- Seattle Central College – Wood Technology Center
- Renton Technical – Construction Center of Excellence
- North Seattle Community College
- Shoreline Community College
- Edmonds Community College
- University of Washington
- Washington State University