Scene in Terrace: Sun shines on Calvary Fellowship’s Taste of Terrace

Church members and curious visitors enjoyed food, music and great weather during Calvary Fellowship’s Taste of Terrace fundraiser Sunday in Mountlake Terrace.

In addition to hot food from three vendors and music from students who attend the church, live and silent auctions kept attendees occupied in the church parking lot at

Money raised at the event is going to be used to help send 100 young people to a week of summer camp and 50 youth to Great Britain on a church mission trip.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski