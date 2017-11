1 of 2

South Snohomish Fire held a special retirement ceremony for Battalion Chief Greg Westerman and Firefighter Kurt McEnroe on Thursday morning.

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in the county, with full-time staffing at 14 fire stations. The department serves nearly 250,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

–Photos courtesy South Snohomish Fire