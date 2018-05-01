Scene nearby: Rep. Rick Larsen kicks off re-election campaign

1 of 3

Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) held his first campaign re-election kickoff event on Monday night in Everett.

“I have a proven track record of standing up, and delivering, for the 2nd District,” Larsen added, “If re-elected, I will continue my work to create jobs, expand opportunities for the middle class, and make sure the next generation of workers has the tools they need to succeed in the workforce.”

Residents of the 2nd District are encouraged to RSVP for the campaign kickoffs at www.RickLarsen.org.

To view a map of the 2nd District, which includes Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, click here.

Larsen’s remaining kickoff events are as follows:

Wednesday, May 2

5:30 – 7 p.m.

China City

1804 Scott Road, Freeland, WA 98249

Thursday, May 3

5:30 – 7 p.m.

Chuckanut Brewery and Kitchen

601 W Holly Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Friday, May 4

5:30 – 7 p.m.

Skagit Valley’s Farmhouse Restaurant

13724 La Conner Whitney Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Sunday, May 6

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Friday Harbor House

130 West Street, Friday Harbor, WA 98250