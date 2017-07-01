Scene nearby: Mukilteo Lighthouse a short drive away

1 of 5

With typical bumper-to-bumper traffic expected on all major highways during summer weekends, photographer David Carlos offers one idea to avoid stress while out and about: a short drive to Mukilteo Lighthouse, located at 608 Front St, Mukilteo.

Hours are from noon to 5 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday through September.

There is no admittance fee, but a small donation of $5 is suggested.

Avid lighthouse visitors can also get their Lighthouse Passports stamped.

–Story and photos by David Carlos