Scene nearby: Mukilteo Lighthouse a short drive away

With typical bumper-to-bumper traffic expected on all major highways during summer weekends, photographer David Carlos offers one idea to avoid stress while out and about: a short drive to Mukilteo Lighthouse, located at 608 Front St, Mukilteo.
Hours are from noon to 5 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday through September.
There is no admittance fee, but a small donation of $5 is suggested.
Avid lighthouse visitors can also get their Lighthouse Passports stamped.
–Story and photos by David Carlos