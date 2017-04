This is a photo of two icons: Prince and the Space Needle.

April 21 marks the one-year anniversary of Prince’s passing.

It also marks the 55th birthday of the Space Needle.

Local photographer David Carlos took this photo nearly one year ago, on April 22, 2016. The Experience Music Project was awash in purple to honor Prince, who had died the previous day. The Space Needle stands watch in the background.

–By David Carlos