Scene nearby: Ganache in Edmonds reopens with hours posted

We received word from Restaurant News writer Kathy Passage that new downtown Edmonds bakery Ganache Patisserie and Cafe is now reopened for business, with posted hours.

The bakery had opened on Monday, but then closed due to what is described as “technical difficulties.”

The bakery, at 407 Main St. just west of the Edmonds Theater, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday except for Wednesdays, when it opens at 8 a.m. Closed Sundays.

The bakery is owned by Nikolai Kulakevich, who opened Crema de la Crema bakery in Mountlake Terrace last year. Crema de la Crema is now closed.