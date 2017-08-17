Scene nearby: Everett prepares for Funko invasion

Fans of Funko, the collectible pop culture figures, are expected to flock to Everett on Saturday, Aug. 19, for the opening of the flagship store in the former Bon Marche. Tickets for the Funko HQ Grand Opening will be distributed starting at 7 a.m. in the Wetmore Plaza area. The store is expected to be crowded and will be cleared hourly to allow a new group to enter. President and CEO of Funko, Brian Mariotti, will be outside signing autographs while inside guests can glimpse Silver Robot Freddy Funko Pop, Star Wars’ Chewbacca and other figures while employing special Snapchat Geofilters to share with fans around the globe. For details on tickets, see here.

Related