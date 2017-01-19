Scene nearby: EdCC Breakfast of Champions

Edmonds Community College Foundation celebrated scholarship recipients and donors at a Breakfast of Champions on Wednesday morning. The event, catered by EdCC culinary arts students, brought together scholarship winners, donors, faculty members, staff, and community members.

Three scholarship winners spoke at the Wednesday breakfast on the impact of receiving community support: Linh Tran was born in Viet Nam, and at seventeen had to navigate living in the United States without her family. The scholarship she received provided encouragement and support, so that she could continue studying accounting and participating in student government. She is on track to finish her program, and pursue her accounting and finance baccalaureate at a four-year university.

Naol Debele is from Ehtiopia, and is studying mathematics and materials science. He is a member of the National Honor Society and is motivated by the scholarship to achieve his dreams and give back to the community.

Leah Lesperance’s journey to EdCC is also one of big steps. She talked about the homelessness she experienced with her two daughters. She showed a photo of them “camping” in her Jeep with sleeping bags. Housing is expensive in Snohomish County, she noted, but the scholarship helped her stay in the area and continue college. Her eldest daughter, now seventeen years old, attends EdCC’s Running Start program, and has opportunities Lesperance did not have growing up years ago in Vermont.

EdCC President Jean Hernandez, along with V.P. College Relations and Advancement Tonya Drake, Foundation Executive Director Brad Thomas, and Foundation Board Chair Doug Fair, honored the scholarship recipients and donors for their dedication and philanthropy, now and in the future.

The foundation is celebrating the college’s 50th year anniversary with its largest gala ever, coming on April 29. The public is invited to attend, and may purchase tickets by contacting the foundation@edcc.edu. To make a donation to scholarships, see here.

–By Janette Turner