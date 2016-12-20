Scene nearby: 30,000 lights in Meadowdale



Reader Diana Richards shared this video of holiday lights in her neighborhood with us, along with the following message:

We live in the Meadowdale area of Lynnwood, 5402 173rd Pl. S.W. Our entire block is lit up. We are one of the brightest. With over 30,000 lights, we decorate and power three houses to make one big display. Lights are on daily from 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. We have animated LED lights, an Eiffel tower, Peanuts characters, Rudolph and misfit toy characters, and animated LED lights. Hot chocolate, apple cider and candy canes will be given out on Christmas Eve. Come and see for yourselves.