Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Handy Mart comes down

Demolition on Handy Mart, located at the intersection of 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West, began early Thursday morning.

The entire property, including the phone booth on the property, are coming down in preparation for a proposed two-story commercial building (click here for more information).

Kyle Clark, of Arca Architecture + Urbanism, said during Monday’s City Council meeting that they’ve received a strong response from prospective tenants who are interested in moving into the new building. He said he hopes to receive a building permit by summer.

–Photos by Natalie Covate