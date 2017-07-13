Scene in MLT: Bird nest discovery delays tree work

1 of 4

Mountlake Terrace resident Doug Waters shared this good news story in the 22400 block of 51st Avenue West. According to Waters, City of Mountlake Terrace work crews were removing six dangerous trees from city right of way when they discovered a bird’s nest with eggs inside one of the trees. The eggs have since hatched and baby birds are being fed by their parents. While four of the trees were removed, work has been postponed on the tree containing the nest, plus the tree next to it, until the nest is vacant, Waters said.